Insider Buying: Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Director James R. Helvey III bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $42,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Computer Task Group stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. Computer Task Group, Incorporated has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.20 million, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.12.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 2.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Computer Task Group, Incorporated will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 400.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 69,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 55,328 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Computer Task Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 113.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 327,981 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Computer Task Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,609,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Computer Task Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,483,000. 46.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

