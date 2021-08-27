Insider Buying: Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Director James R. Helvey III bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $42,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Computer Task Group stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. Computer Task Group, Incorporated has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.20 million, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.12.
Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 2.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Computer Task Group, Incorporated will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Computer Task Group
Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.
