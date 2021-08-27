Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Receives $15.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HIMS shares. Bank of America started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. upped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

HIMS opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -32.52 and a beta of -0.13. Hims & Hers Health has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $25.40.

In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 22,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $267,253.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,571.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $115,521.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 244,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,953,879.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,232 shares of company stock worth $594,230 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 45.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 23.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

