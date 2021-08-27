Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Receives $204.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $204.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXON shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $185.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.43 and a beta of 0.48. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $79.72 and a 12 month high of $212.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.07.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.63). Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.07 million. Equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $851,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,945 shares in the company, valued at $29,784,386.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $6,195,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,612 shares of company stock valued at $7,241,915. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,192,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

