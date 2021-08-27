VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III (NYSE:VPCC) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc. (NYSE:VPCC) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $9.87. 25,909 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 111,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VPCC. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III during the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. BlueMar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III during the 2nd quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III by 289.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 28,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

