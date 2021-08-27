-$0.13 EPS Expected for Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) will announce earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Nouveau Monde Graphite reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,200%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.67) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nouveau Monde Graphite.

NMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NMG opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.06.

Nouveau Monde Graphite, Inc engages in the development of fully-integrated source of green battery anode material. It operates through the Acquisition, Exploration, and Evaluation of Mining Properties; and Transformation of Value-Added Graphite Products segments. The firm focuses on the operations of Matawine Graphite Mine and Advanced Materials Plant.

