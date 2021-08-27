$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) to announce earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for MP Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.11. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MP Materials.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MP Materials from $37.50 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

NYSE MP opened at $32.28 on Tuesday. MP Materials has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The company has a quick ratio of 13.41, a current ratio of 13.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 146.73 and a beta of 4.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.31.

In other news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $5,725,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $1,014,344.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,067 shares in the company, valued at $8,410,251.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

