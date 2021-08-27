Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Snam from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snam in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snam in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Snam stock opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.98. Snam has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $6.15.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,600 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

