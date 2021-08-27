Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Receives $18.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VSTA. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Vasta Platform in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 106,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 58,948 shares in the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vasta Platform by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,785,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,500,000 after buying an additional 100,222 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Vasta Platform in the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Vasta Platform in the 2nd quarter worth $3,644,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Vasta Platform in the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSTA opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $470.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.27. Vasta Platform has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.67). Equities research analysts anticipate that Vasta Platform will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

