iShares Core High Dividend ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:HDV)

iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 5,338 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 4,624% compared to the average volume of 113 call options.

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $96.88 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $76.23 and a twelve month high of $100.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,319,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,856,000 after acquiring an additional 127,442 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 806,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,878,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

