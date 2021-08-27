Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 644 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 695% compared to the typical daily volume of 81 put options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

In related news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $592,945.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $1,211,271.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,213 shares of company stock worth $3,299,130. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter worth $102,000.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $233.00 on Friday. Helen of Troy has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $265.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.85. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

