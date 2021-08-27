Corporate Office Properties Trust Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 637 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 865% compared to the average volume of 66 call options.
In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $237,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,568 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,515.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 4,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,545.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 977,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,736,000 after buying an additional 74,695 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 217,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,385,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,583,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,003,000 after purchasing an additional 674,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,772,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,664,000 after purchasing an additional 610,085 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%. Equities analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.89%.
Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.
About Corporate Office Properties Trust
Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.
Featured Story: What is net income?
