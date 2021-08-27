Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 102,560 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,560 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $9,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WY. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

WY stock opened at $35.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.42. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $41.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.84.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

