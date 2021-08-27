Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 23,488 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,488 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $11,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,258,000 after buying an additional 128,752 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 67.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,988,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,769 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Incyte by 14.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,275,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,924,000 after purchasing an additional 289,496 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Incyte by 3.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,512,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,918,000 after purchasing an additional 45,598 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Incyte by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,483,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INCY. Benchmark upgraded shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.29.

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $384,482.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $75.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 49.44, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.77. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $71.91 and a 1 year high of $101.47.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.95 million. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.