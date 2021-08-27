Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by TriaGen Wealth Management LLC

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,063 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,794 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 6.1% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147,004 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,134,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at $6,516,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 99,497 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,627,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 110,135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 4.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 175,738 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $24,069,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.74.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $147.54 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.10 and a 12-month high of $151.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

