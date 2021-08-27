Selective Wealth Management Inc. Takes $31,000 Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 432,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,788,000 after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in American Water Works by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 244,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 177,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,406,000 after acquiring an additional 19,253 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its holdings in American Water Works by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 12,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in American Water Works by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 35,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AWK opened at $181.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.55. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $185.24.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.603 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.50.
American Water Works Company Profile
American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.
