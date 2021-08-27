Selective Wealth Management Inc. Takes $31,000 Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 432,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,788,000 after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in American Water Works by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 244,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 177,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,406,000 after acquiring an additional 19,253 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its holdings in American Water Works by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 12,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in American Water Works by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 35,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK opened at $181.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.55. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $185.24.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.603 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.50.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

