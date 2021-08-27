Selective Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 190.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS opened at $180.91 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.72 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.29.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $2,350,110.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,901,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,128.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,287 shares of company stock valued at $7,210,504. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

