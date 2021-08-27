Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 786 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.3% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 126,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 19,564 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 18,237 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,439,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 271,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,002,000 after acquiring an additional 32,408 shares in the last quarter.

BND stock opened at $86.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.27. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $88.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

