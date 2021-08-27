Grimes & Company Inc. Takes $261,000 Position in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after acquiring an additional 28,003 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 288,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after buying an additional 40,716 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1,669.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 57,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,278,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,075,000 after buying an additional 35,954 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALBO shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Albireo Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.57.

ALBO opened at $28.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.04. The company has a market capitalization of $551.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.46. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.73 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by $0.02. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.94% and a negative net margin of 1,468.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

