Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $36,000 Stock Position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 4,159.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,097,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,792 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,251,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,935,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $264,318,000 after purchasing an additional 235,743 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,952,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1,672.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 233,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,982,000 after acquiring an additional 219,908 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DIN opened at $79.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.28. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.37 and a 1 year high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.61 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $51,303.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,289 shares in the company, valued at $167,760.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

DIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

