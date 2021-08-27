Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $256,000 Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 59.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,983 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 98.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU opened at $34.13 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.10.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

