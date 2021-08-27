Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $3.04 Million Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,560 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,721,000 after acquiring an additional 302,868 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,704,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 776,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,315,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 13.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 323,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,256,000 after acquiring an additional 37,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $201.09 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.21 and a 1 year high of $231.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MHK. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.93.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

