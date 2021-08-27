Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $218,000 in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in B&G Foods by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in B&G Foods by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its position in B&G Foods by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in B&G Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,600,000. 66.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BGS opened at $29.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $47.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.41.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Equities analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 84.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

B&G Foods Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

