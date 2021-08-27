Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 114,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after buying an additional 15,685 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 492,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,006,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 964,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,409,000 after buying an additional 175,517 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 303,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,089,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $66.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.84. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.45 and a one year high of $67.33.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

