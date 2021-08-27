L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Holdings Decreased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,873,000 after purchasing an additional 17,580 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 14.4% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 15.4% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 33.3% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 493.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 196,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,908,000 after acquiring an additional 163,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 64,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.14, for a total value of $14,165,867.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,271,647.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total value of $1,172,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 326,481 shares of company stock valued at $72,558,324. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LHX opened at $234.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $235.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.06. The stock has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

Several brokerages have commented on LHX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

