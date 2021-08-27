IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 78,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,685,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 730,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $137,595,000 after purchasing an additional 63,579 shares during the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

GD opened at $199.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.96. The company has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $201.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

