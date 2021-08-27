Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

WTT has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective (up from $2.50) on shares of Wireless Telecom Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded Wireless Telecom Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

NYSEAMERICAN:WTT opened at $2.44 on Friday. Wireless Telecom Group has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $54.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. Analysts anticipate that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Joseph M. Jr. Manko sold 121,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $364,137.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Joseph M. Jr. Manko sold 81,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $245,511.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Wireless Telecom Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,159,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 37,191 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wireless Telecom Group during the first quarter worth $42,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Wireless Telecom Group during the second quarter worth $92,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wireless Telecom Group during the second quarter worth $1,023,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wireless Telecom Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

