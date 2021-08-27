IndexIQ Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,670 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,530,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,712 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,668,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,560,000 after acquiring an additional 257,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,222,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,267,000 after acquiring an additional 230,547 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2,006.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,501,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,058,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,657,000 after acquiring an additional 688,260 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $108.42 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $107.91 and a 1 year high of $110.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.40.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

