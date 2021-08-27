Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $11.40 Million Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $11,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Cerner by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cerner by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cerner during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cerner by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Cerner by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CERN shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

CERN opened at $76.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $66.75 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.01. The company has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.73.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

