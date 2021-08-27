Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) CFO Sells $197,049.28 in Stock

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.19, for a total transaction of $197,049.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,093.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Patrick Brickley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Everbridge alerts:

On Friday, August 20th, Patrick Brickley sold 2,968 shares of Everbridge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.67, for a total transaction of $426,412.56.

On Friday, June 18th, Patrick Brickley sold 2,045 shares of Everbridge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $265,911.35.

On Monday, June 21st, Patrick Brickley sold 1,007 shares of Everbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $130,920.07.

EVBG opened at $150.03 on Friday. Everbridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -51.91 and a beta of 0.74.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Everbridge by 0.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in Everbridge by 15.8% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the first quarter worth $9,089,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Everbridge by 53.1% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Everbridge by 26.4% in the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EVBG shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Everbridge to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.90.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.