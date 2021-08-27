Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Increased to $295.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target lifted by Loop Capital from $250.00 to $295.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SNOW. Barclays boosted their target price on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $296.36.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $305.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.83. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $429.00. The company has a market capitalization of $90.39 billion and a PE ratio of -80.33.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 18,512 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.05, for a total transaction of $4,351,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,068,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 898,649 shares of company stock worth $230,031,273. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 150.0% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 94.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.