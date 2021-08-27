548 Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Purchased by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 33.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 240.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $478.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $362.90 and a 52 week high of $499.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $479.99.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

ROP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 price target (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.29.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

