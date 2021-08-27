Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $210,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $214,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $203,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $347,000.

NYSEARCA FQAL opened at $52.06 on Friday. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $37.34 and a 12 month high of $52.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.67.

