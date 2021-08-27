Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 113.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 81,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after buying an additional 6,452 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1,667.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 15,507 shares during the period.

Shares of SLY stock opened at $95.11 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $57.90 and a 1-year high of $100.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.45.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

