Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMH)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMH) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned 0.66% of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JHMH. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 92.5% during the first quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 81,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 39,154 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth $209,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of JHMH stock opened at $50.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.16. John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $38.07 and a 12 month high of $50.81.

