Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after acquiring an additional 19,709 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 34,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $3,065,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF stock opened at $98.37 on Friday. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.97 and a fifty-two week high of $99.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.02.

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

