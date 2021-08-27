Keebeck Alpha LP Takes Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 30.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.3% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:URI opened at $347.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $324.76. The company has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.01 and a fifty-two week high of $364.30.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

URI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus upped their target price on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.17.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

