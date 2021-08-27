Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned 1.04% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJR opened at $25.53 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $25.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.58.

