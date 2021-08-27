Ross Dove Buys 24,913 Shares of Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) CEO Ross Dove acquired 24,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $53,064.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,049,227 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,853.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of HGBL stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. Heritage Global Inc. has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $4.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $77.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Heritage Global alerts:

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Heritage Global had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $5.18 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Heritage Global Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Global by 4.0% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,244,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 85,555 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Global during the first quarter worth about $2,600,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage Global by 12.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 389,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 41,795 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Heritage Global by 837.2% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 249,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 222,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage Global by 12.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 16,510 shares during the last quarter. 14.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HGBL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Global in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.