Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs Sells 1,713 Shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Stock

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) major shareholder Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 1,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $49,831.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 53,359 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $1,553,280.49.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 2,510 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $72,915.50.

Shares of CGEM opened at $27.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.61. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $59.85.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGEM. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter worth about $329,772,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter worth about $71,699,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter worth about $47,760,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter worth about $44,833,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter worth about $44,757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CGEM. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

