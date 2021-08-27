Insider Selling: B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Major Shareholder Sells 176,482 Shares of Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 176,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $70,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

On Wednesday, August 25th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 1,500,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total value of $615,000.00.

Shares of RILY stock opened at $64.59 on Friday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.00.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 90.93% and a net margin of 34.98%. The business had revenue of $336.77 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,105,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,440,000 after buying an additional 1,423,841 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 16.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,449,000 after buying an additional 143,679 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 62.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 626,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,274,000 after buying an additional 239,868 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 416,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,449,000 after purchasing an additional 32,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 363,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. 46.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.