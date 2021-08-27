Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of Tele2 AB (publ) stock opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.21. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Tele2 AB has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $7.67.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $780.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.20 million. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 28.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tele2 AB will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.128 per share. This represents a yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Tele2 AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

