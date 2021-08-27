Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.42. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GXO Logistics.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $84.36 on Tuesday. GXO Logistics has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

