Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.59) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.43). Fusion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 145.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($1.92). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.66) to ($1.43). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fusion Pharmaceuticals.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.24).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FUSN shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fusion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $13.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of -0.17.

In other news, Director Steven Gannon bought 6,000 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUSN. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $109,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $588,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 36,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 154,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 30,003 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

