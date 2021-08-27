-$0.10 EPS Expected for Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Biomerica’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Biomerica posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Biomerica.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRA opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.89. Biomerica has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $52.28 million, a PE ratio of -9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of -0.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Biomerica by 20.0% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Biomerica by 15.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 9,792 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Biomerica in the first quarter worth $55,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Biomerica by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 220,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Biomerica in the second quarter worth $43,000. 20.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

