Orbimed Advisors Llc Sells 7,094 Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 7,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $241,621.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, August 25th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 7,082 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $243,195.88.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 17,398 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $593,619.76.

RPTX stock opened at $32.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -15.93 and a beta of -0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.27. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,722,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,240,000 after acquiring an additional 750,207 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,775,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,526,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,665,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,804,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,027,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,207,000 after acquiring an additional 668,571 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 2,044.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,176,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.