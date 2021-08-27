Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Hits New 52-Week High at $58.02

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.02 and last traded at $57.90, with a volume of 98636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.61.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

In other Carrier Global news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARR. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 115,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 39,136 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 181.1% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 27,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 17,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth about $11,872,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

