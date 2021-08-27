Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CAO Sells 2,823 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $153,655.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tseli Lily Yang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Tseli Lily Yang sold 11,928 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total transaction of $844,740.96.

On Thursday, May 27th, Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,560 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $161,280.00.

PINS opened at $57.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.75. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 272.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. As a group, analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 139.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,899,000 after acquiring an additional 27,066,282 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pinterest by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,181,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,673 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,503,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,991 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,235,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,797 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 46.2% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 22,495,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.02.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

