Insider Buying: Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Director Acquires 16,252 Shares of Stock

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Director Adair Newhall bought 16,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $166,583.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Adair Newhall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Adair Newhall acquired 16,276 shares of Bright Health Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $167,968.32.

Shares of Bright Health Group stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.52. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.98 and a 52 week high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Bright Health Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth $3,744,520,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth $3,971,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth $486,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth $72,376,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth $2,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

