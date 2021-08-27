ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Receives $59.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

SFBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total value of $483,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $41,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,458,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,440,000 after purchasing an additional 204,057 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 202,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,428,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $462,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 23,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 100,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,822,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

SFBS stock opened at $71.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ServisFirst Bancshares has a twelve month low of $31.93 and a twelve month high of $74.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.17.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.01). ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 45.04%. The company had revenue of $104.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.55 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

