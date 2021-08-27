Short Interest in Ridgestone Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIGMF) Expands By 856.0%

Ridgestone Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIGMF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 80,300 shares, a growth of 856.0% from the July 29th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 256,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of RIGMF opened at 0.05 on Friday. Ridgestone Mining has a one year low of 0.04 and a one year high of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 0.06.

About Ridgestone Mining

Ridgestone Mining Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration of precious and base metals deposits in the United States and Mexico. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Cimarron Gold Property that consists of 13 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 74.41 hectares located in Nye County, Nevada, the United States; and holds a 100% interest in the Rebeico Gold-Copper project situated in Sonora, Mexico.

